Nokia X Android smartphone photos leaked ahead of MWC, revealing Windows Phone-like UI

A look at an "early" build of the Nokia X has surfaced online, it's claimed.

BGR has published a set of photos first posted by a forum user on Chinese website Coolxap, claiming they reveal an early Nokia X build. The leaked images show a Windows Phone-like Android interface on a rather entry level-looking and bulky Nokia smartphone. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at all the photos.

Nokia began cryptically teasing its Nokia X smartphone announcement earlier this week, telling people to make their way to "the meeting point for all the news next Monday", along with an image that displayed an "X". The soon to be Microsoft-owned company is expected to unveil its first Android smartphone on 24 February at Mobile World Congress 2014.

The Nokia X is rumoured to feature a 4-inch WVGA display, Qualcomm S4 processor, 3MP or 5MP camera, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM, and a 1,500 mAh battery. There will also be expandable storage via microSD. With such mediocre specs, some reports have claimed Nokia will launch the handset soon after MWC for about $100 (£60) in emerging markets.