  Nokia teases Nokia X announcement for next week at MWC

Nokia has begun cryptically teasing its Nokia X smartphone announcement slated for 24 February at Mobile World Congress 2014.

The soon to be Microsoft-owned company is expected to debut the Nokia X smartphone at the tradeshow, marking the first Nokia handset to run Android, rather than Windows Phone.

Nokia was cryptic in the message posted on its blog Tuesday. It simply told fans to "make your way to the meeting point for all the news next Monday" with an image that displayed an "X".

Several reports in recent months have said the Nokia X will be a budget handset, aimed at emerging markets. The Android interface won't be one you've seen before. Nokia has custom tailored it to look more like Windows Phone.

The Nokia X is expected to feature a 4-inch display, Qualcomm S4 processor, 3-megapixel camera, 4GB of storage, and 512MB of RAM. There will also be expandable storage through a microSD card.

Many have been shocked by the notion that Nokia is launching an Android handset. It could be out of rebellion, to play the blame game before being acquired by Microsoft, or a trojan horse into Google's waters.

Nokia's event takes place at 7:30am GMT. Pocket-lint will be live from the product unveiling to bring you all the details, and to have a chance to ask both Nokia and Microsoft what it all means and why consumers should be interested.

