Nokia Lumia 1320 on sale in the UK from 24 February, for free on plenty of contracts

Nokia will release its cheaper Windows Phone 8 phablet in the UK on 24 February. It will be available from EE, Virgin Mobile and Carphone Warehouse. Some independent stores and online retailers will also carry the phone.

The 4G Lumia 1320 was announced alongside the company's higher-end large screen device in October last year. It features a 6-inch IPS LCD display with a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and Nokia's super senstive touch support for use while wearing gloves. Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen from scratches and other light damage.

Running the show is a 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM. The phone comes with 8GB of internal storage, plus 7GB of Microsoft's newly-renamed OneDrive cloud storage. A microSD card slot allows for expansion by up to a further 64GB.

The rear camera features a 5-megapixel sensor, while the front is suitable really for video calling online, being just 0.3-megapixel. The 3,400mAh battery should give plenty of life between charges though.

A host of Nokia-centric apps and software comes as standard, including Here location and mapping services and free global Here Maps with LiveSight augmented reality view.

Prices are dependent on the networks, but some are offering it for free on reasonably priced contracts. For example, Carphone Warehouse for pre-order from around £21 a month.