Nokia Lumia 1520 dress to be shown at London Fashion Week
Nokia has teamed up with fashion design duo Fyodor Golan to create a phone dress.
The skirt, which has been created especially for Nokia to celebrate London Fashion Week,will feature 35 Nokia Lumia 1520 smartphones and be shown off this week.
Created by KIN, it uses static pictures captured by the phone, or live feeds on the 35 screens that adorn it, that allow it to change around the wearer and their day.
KIN, who worked with Fyodor Golan, described the dress as “a wearable and experimental piece of technology”. The research and design studio said: “We’ve designed and programmed tiled video walls, and developed mobile apps, as well as bespoke special camera apps, but nothing quite like this.”
Nokia told Pocket-lint: "Images on the screens change colour as the skirt moves, creating a shimmer effect simulating the realistic tactile character of actual fabric. This is achieved through a purpose-built app that utilises global positioning to ensure the shimmer happens in line with the model's movement. It is believed that this is the first time a skirt of this kind has been created."
Nokia hasn't said whether the dress will be on sale or not. Would you wear it?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments