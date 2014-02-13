Nokia Lumia 930 rumoured to bring Lumia Icon specs to rest of world

Nokia could be preparing to launch the Nokia Lumia 930 at Mobile World Congress 2014, updating the Lumia 920/925 position with a new flagship handset.

It's the first time we've heard of this device, but following the announcement of the Lumia Icon yesterday, an update in this position sounds plausible, even is the source is a new one on the scene.

Nokia and Microsoft pulled the covers off the Nokia Lumia Icon yesterday. The handset is a Verizon exclusive, so won't be appearing on other global networks. However this handset enters the Lumia line-up in a position that isn't currently occupied by another device from a specs point of view.

Verizon's Lumia Icon could be a precursor to this rumoured Lumia 930 handset, matching those specs but set for global release.

The Nokia Lumia 930 is rumoured to have a 4.5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 2.2GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and a 20-megapixel PureView camera.

Those specs, apart from the screen size, match those of the Nokia Lumia Icon and the Lumia 1520, so they sound pretty likely. It also puts the handset into the same sort of territory as flagship Android handsets specs-wise, updating the Lumia 925. There were previous rumours of a device called the Lumia 1520V and the 930 could be the same device.

We're hoping the Nokia Lumia 930 draws inspiration from the slim profile of the 925, rather than the chunkier 920. We're not sure why Nokia would stick at 4.5-inches for the 930, especially given the Icon's 5-inch display, but that might be just to keep the overall size down.

Mobile World Congress starts on 24 February. Nokia has a press event scheduled and we'll bring you all the details as they become known, as rumours of a mid-range 630/630 have also been mentioned.