Nokia Lumia Icon smartphone with 5-inch HD display and Lumia Black to launch on Verizon for $199

Nokia has introduced a new Windows Phone 8 smartphone called the Nokia Lumia Icon. It will launch on Verizon in the US for $199 with a new two-year agreement.

The Nokia Lumia Icon features a 5-inch 1080p HD display. It also sports a 20MP rear-facing camera sensor with Zeiss optics and Nokia PureView technology, four high-performance microphones with Nokia Rich Recording, and HD video-recording with background noise reduction.

Other specs include a 1.2MP front-facing camera with 720p video recording, 2.2 GHz quad-core Krait 400 CPU, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 2420mAh battery, support for Qi wireless charging (with a sold-separately charging pad), 4G LTE, and Nokia's full suite of apps and software such as Lumia Black.

Microsoft's retiring CEO, Steve Ballmer, notably mocked the Nokia Lumia Windows Phone 1020 in September, saying Nokia could do a better job at shortening device names. It appears Nokia has now listened to Ballmer's advice. The company's latest handset doesn't have Windows or a number in the name - it's just Nokia Lumia Icon.

The Nokia Lumia Icon is available for preorder now in the colours black or white. It will hit Microsoft retail stores and online store on 20 February. If you preorder through Microsoft before 16 March, you will get a free Nokia Wireless Charging pad. There's no word yet on worldwide availability.

Verizon recently leaked the Nokia Lumia Icon on its website, confirming the handset's final name. It was previously code-named the Nokia Lumia 929. According to the listing, the handset also included support for NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 LE.