  Nokia's first Android phone to unveil as budget handset at MWC, says latest report

Nokia is getting ready to introduce an Android smartphone at Mobile World Congress this month. Nokia's engineers were reportedly developing the Android device before Microsoft acquired Nokia's handset business.

The Wall Street Journal reported - citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter - that the Nokia Android smartphone will target emerging markets, meaning it is a budget phone. The report also claimed the phone would lack fancy Google-developed features and would instead spotlight services by Nokia and Microsoft such as Here maps and Mix Radio.

It is not clear if Microsoft and its new chief executive plan to use Nokia's Android phone to usher in a new era as it attempts to catch up in the mobile space. However, as The Wall Street Journal noted, Microsoft's Windows Phone only works on high-end Lumia phones, while Nokia Android phones have fewer technical requirements and can therefore tackle the low-end segment.

READ: Nokia X phone appears with 3-megapixel camera and Android 4.1

Nokia's first Android smartphone - formerly called Normandy but now largely called X - appeared last week via CamSpeed database. According to the leaked specs, Nokia's Android handset will feature either a 5-megapixel camera or 3-megapixel camera. It will also run forked Android 4.1 and sport dual-SIM functionality, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, microSD expansion slot, and a 1500mAh battery.

The annual Mobile World Congress tradeshow will kick off on 24 February in Barcelona. Pocket-lint will be in attendance and will of course bring you all the latest and breaking news as it happens.