Nokia X phone appears with 3-megapixel camera and Android 4.1

Nokia's first Android phone, formerly Normandy but now largely called X, has leaked on the CamSpeed database. The specs are as budget friendly as expected.

The forked Android handset is rumoured to feature a 5-megapixel camera but the one tested on CamSpeed is just 3-megapixels. Also revealed was Android 4.1, which makes sense, as a forked version would be built on an older, more stable OS. The model leaked on CamSpeed also had dual-SIM functionality, suggesting this will be aimed at Asia where that is popular, probably as part of the Asha range.

Other specs thrown up from the rumour mill's churn are 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage plus a microSD expansion slot and a 1500mAh battery.

Nokia was rumoured to be releasing the X phone at MWC, but with Samsung now expected to steal the show by unveiling the Galaxy S5 that might change.

READ: Nokia X (Normandy) release date, rumours and everything you need to know

