Nokia reveals 8.2 million Lumia devices sold in Q4 2013, as it prepares to hand the keys over to Microsoft

Nokia's device division is soon to become officially part of Microsoft's empire, but its last great hurrah for the Lumia brand under the Finnish company's control saw a dip in the number of sales. In the fourth quarter of 2013, which includes the essential Christmas period, Nokia sold 8.2 million Lumia Windows Phone devices, 600,000 less than in Q3.

Perhaps that was to be expected, however, with strong Christmas showings for main rivals Apple and Samsung.

The latest financial results make for hard reading, as Nokia has decided to lump its phone arm's performance in with the rest of the company. Indeed, it refers to the smartphone business as part of its "discontinued operations". It seems that the division made a loss in Q4 though, of around 198 million euros (£163 million). It effectively means that the moment the new owner takes over, there will be considerable work to ensure the success of its new brand or brands.

In the quarter, Nokia released its first tablet for many a year, the Lumia 2520, plus Windows Phone 8 phablets, the Lumia 1520 and Lumia 1320.

The company will also be hosting a press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February, where it is rumoured to be unveiling an Android phone codenamed Normandy, alongside a new flagship Windows Phone handset, the Lumia 1820.

