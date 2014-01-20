  Nokia Lumia 1520V mini in the works?

Nokia is rumoured to have a smaller version of the Lumia 1520 phablet coming soon, and to be known as the Lumia 1520V.

The Nokia Lumia 1520 brought a lot to Nokia's Windows Phone range, including more power, a higher-resolution screen and a more capable OS than ever before. It makes sense to follow up with another, smaller version of that handset.

Since Microsoft now owns Nokia we expect to see plenty more handsets arriving this year and aimed at a wide variety of users. The Lumia 1520's 6-inch screen was too much for some, so the Lumia 1520V's more manageable 4.3-inch display seems a likely offering.

READ: Nokia Lumia 1520 review

The Lumia 1520V photo was sent to WPBar by an anonymous tipster who claims the handset should be a full-powered version of its larger sibling. The source also claims we can expect a 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The 1520V will feature the same quad-core Snapdragon 800 processing power as the 1520. The camera will take a downgrade at 14-megapixels (as opposed to 20-megapixels), but you will get a 3000mAh battery with wireless charging plus Windows Phone 8.1 OS.

It all sounds plausible and very appealing. But it's based on an anonymous tipster so we're not holding our breath. Expect to hear more from Mobile World Congress in February.

READ: Nokia Lumia 1820 with 2K display, Snapdragon 805 incoming alongside solar powered Lumia 1525 phablet?