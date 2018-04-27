Nokia X6 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know

The Nokia X6 is the name of yet another Nokia handset made by HMD, the company behind the resurgence in Nokia-branded devices.

The first phone - launching in China today - will be the Nokia X6 and it will be the first Nokia phone to have a notch in the centre of the display. Expect it to run Android 8 Oreo.

Earlier this month an advertising board appeared in China teasing an upcoming Nokia announcement, with a picture of an X, formed by two phones. It was initially believed to be referring to a single new Nokia X smartphone, but now it seems it relates to the resurrection of the Nokia X brand.

Rumours suggest the new phone will land at around the $250 mark, but that does seem low priced to us. It's not yet clear if it will make its way beyond China, but we think it likely.

HMD has been keen to resurrect older Nokia names, more so since the success of the Nokia 3310 last year. The Nokia X6 was originally seen in 2009, a Symbian-based handset that typified Nokia's woes in the face of growing competition from Android and iOS.

The Nokia X, X+ X2 and XL were also a mid-range family of phones that launched in 2014 during Microsoft's disastrous stewardship of Nokia's mobile phones division (then called Microsoft Mobile). Unlike other previous Nokia handsets at the time, these phones used a version of Android rather than Windows Phone.

But it was too late to save Microsoft's biggest disaster - a year later it was forced to make thousands of redundancies and write off billions on the Nokia acquisition.

But it wasn't too late for the Nokia brand which has undergone a thrilling resurgence under the stewardship of HMD. We're now seeing some super handsets emerge from the company, such as the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Leaked images have been doing the rounds, the latest of which is this shot which looks like it's a leaked press image.

Some renders purporting to be the Nokia X6 also appeared in China (via GSM Arena) showing the phone with incredibly slim bezels all the way round.

Nokia has once again used copper colouring for various accents on the rear panel in the above image, similar to the recently released Nokia 7 Plus. There also looks to be a piano black version according to these leaked images from Ben Geskin.

This is Nokia X pic.twitter.com/cKoyGXkib4 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 27, 2018

Some rumours point towards the X6 arriving with a Mediatek Helio P60 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A second version will likely incorporate a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage - this latter version is probably what we'll get in the UK.

The X6 is expected to have a 5.8-inch 19:9 display, with a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The leaked images show no Zeiss branding next to the camera lens - this is unusual as Zeiss has been a long-term partner for Nokia devices through time.

