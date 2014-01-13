  Nokia Lumia 1320 phablet is coming to the UK

The Nokia Lumia 1320 phablet which is already out in Asia is now coming to the UK.

The little brother to the more-powerful Lumia 1520 phablet, it went on sale in Malaysia today and has appeared on Nokia's UK website. While it simply says: "Coming soon," we would expect it to arrive after Mobile World Congress at the end of February.

The Nokia Lumia 1320 features a 6-inch screen but rather than a1080 x 1920, 369ppi display as on the 1520 it will have a 720 x 1280, 245ppi resolution screen.

The spec drop can also be seen in the power, where the 1320 gets a 1.7GHz Snapdragon S4 processor rather than the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 found in the 1520. It also has only 1GB of RAM instead of the 2GB found in the 1520. But this is enough to run the pre-installed apps will bring, such as HERE Maps and LiveSight.

Both phablets sport a hefty 3400mAh battery for 21 hours of 3G talk time and 100 hours of music playback. The Lumia 1320 is also 4G LTE ready.

The Nokia Lumia 1320 currently costs £205 as a direct conversion of international pricing. If it remains that cheap in the UK it could be a very popular affordable phablet.