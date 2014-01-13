  Nokia Android prototype phone leaks, codenamed Normandy (updated)

A Nokia Android phone is almost certainly on its way. Several leaks with images have already shown a Nokia phone, codenamed Normandy, running what's claimed to be a forked version of Android. Now it's appeared again.

As we have noted previously, the phone has similarities with the Nokia Asha budget handset series. The rumour mill suggests this new Normandy handset is a budget Android phone that's come from Nokia's old Project N, or Asha on Linux software development.

READ: Nokia Android smartphones leak in picture form, Asha or something else entirely?

The prototype photo of the handset, apparently in a case, appeared on China's Weibo and was subsequently tweeted by @seamissu. It's consistent with previous leaked photos that showed that single touch-button in the centre.

READ: Nokia alleged Android Phone breaks cover in leaked press shot

On the matter of the operating system and hardware there is a lot of rumour. We can expect a modified version of Android 4.4.1 KitKat, a 5-megapixel camera and 854 x 540 resolution display, after it showed up on an AnTuTu benchmark test.

The Nokia Android handset is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February.

UPDATE: This new picture has just been tweeted by @Picturepan2 showing off another look at that new OS. It certainly looks simplistic, supporting the budget handset story so far.