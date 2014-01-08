Verizon lists Nokia Lumia 929 as 'Nokia Lumia Icon' with $777 on-contract price

Nokia's upcoming Lumia 929 handset has leaked multiple times in recent months via press shots and spec dumps, but now its codename has surfaced again in an actual listing on Verizon's website.

US carrier Verizon has leaked the Nokia Lumia Icon on its website, apparently confirming the handset's final name, pricing and even a few specs. It appears the Nokia Lumia Icon will cost $777 (£472) on a two-year contract, and will sport a 20MP camera and stylus. Previous leaks have also pointed to a 5-inch Full HD display, quad-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and support for NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 LE and Qi wireless charging.

The Nokia Lumia 929 first showed up last autumn as the Nokia Lumia Icon, though that codename slowly faded into obscurity as model numbers and launch names leaked. Everyone has assumed for months that the Windows Phone 8 handset would debut with a number-based naming convention, even though Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, upon confirming Microsoft's intent to acquire Nokia, publically mocked Nokia's complex handset names.

Pocket Now noted that Verizon could have goofed and simply made a test page go live, but recent rumours have indicated that Nokia will launch its next handset on 14 January. And casemaker Incipio has already manufactured cases with the Lumia Icon name. Check it out in the gallery below.