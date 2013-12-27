  Nokia Lumia 1320 phablet launches in China today

Nokia is today releasing its second phablet handset, the Lumia 1320, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. It will be a lower-speccd version of the current Nokia Lumia 1520.

The Lumia 1320 will feature a 6-inch screen but rather than a 1080 x 1920, 369ppi display (on the 1520) it will have a 720 x 1280, 245ppi resolution screen.

The spec drop can also be seen in the power, where the 1320 gets a 1.7GHz Snapdragon S4 processor rather than the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 found in the 1520. It will also have only 1GB of RAM rather than the 2GB found in the 1520. But this is enough to run the pre-installed apps like HERE Maps and LiveSight.

Both phablets sport a hefty 3400mAh battery for 21 hours of 3G talk time and 100 hours of music playback. The Lumia 1320 is also 4G LTE ready.

The Nokia Lumia 1320 is on sale in China today with no word of an international release, and will cost $339 (£205).