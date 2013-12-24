  Nokia Lumia Moneypenny dual-SIM smartphone leaks in screenshot

The rumour mill has leaked murmurs of a dual-SIM Windows Phone in the form of a Nokia Lumia for a while. Now we have an image of what it may look like on screen.

The shot, from @evleaks, shows the dual-SIM home screen of a Windows Phone device. As you can see there are not only two signal bars with 3G connections, but also two separate phone and messaging tiles for each. Apparently this is the Nokia Lumia Moneypenny device.

It’s notable that there is no third line off apps, which comes with the larger home screen of the latest Windows Phone 8 OS. This would suggest the Lumia Moneypenny will be a lower end device running a slightly dated version of Windows Phone. But it does appear to be able to support at least up to 3G on both SIMS.

READ: Nokia Lumia 2020 tablet leaked with 8.3-inch 1080p display, also dual SIM Lumia 525 4.5-inch phone outed

Another presumption from this picture is that the device will be called the Nokia Lumia 630, based on the clock time in the picture. It could be true but we’re taking that one with a pinch of salt.

Dual-SIM phones are growing in popularity around the world but are most sought after in India and China where Nokia’s presence is ever growing.

Check back in the New Year for more details on this as they emerge.