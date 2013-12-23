  Nokia's alleged Android phone breaks cover in leaked press shot

Another photo of Nokia's alleged Android-based handset has been leaked by EvLeaks. It's odd, given the maker of Windows Phone is about to acquire Nokia.

Codenamed "Normandy", the handset will run a forked version of Android, according to The Verge, similar to the software Amazon has on its Kindle Fire line. The software running on the Nokia handset won't look like the typical Android running on most smartphones today, but is said to have support for top Android applications on the market.

EvLeaks didn't provide any word of a release date for the handset, simply saying "2013". With days left before the new year, this makes us believe EvLeaks is hinting the Normandy was a 2013 project and won't be released. However, The Verge says employees within Nokia have been notified the project is "full steam ahead" and that the handset will be released in 2014.

A report from The New York Times in September claimed that before the sale to Microsoft, Nokia engineers had developed Lumia phones running Google's Android operating system. Microsoft apparently knew about the Android handsets, though they didn't become a part of discussions when the companies negotiated.

It would be odd if an Android handset was released under Microsoft, even though industry insiders, fans, and the like, have all hoped for an Android handset from Nokia for years.

No specifications for the handset were shared, but from the leaked press photo, we can gather it won't have capacitive touch buttons. It is said to be aimed at the low-end market, equivalent to Nokia's line of Asha devices.

Do you think it will come to life?