  Lumia Black update is out bringing RAW shooting to the Nokia Lumia 1020

The eagerly anticipated Lumia Black update is out now for the Nokia Lumia 1020.

The Windows Phone update brings plenty of new features but the most exciting has to be the RAW shooting mode. Users can now take photos in Nokia’s version of RAW which takes a 5-megapixel JPEG and a 16-megapixel DNG. This can be used in after editing as you would with an SLR as the RAW format hasn’t been compressed.

Coupled with the 41-megapixel PureView camera this option should open up the shooting abilities of the smartphone to make it a viable alternative to a full-sized camera.

While the Nokia Lumia 1520 already features RAW shooting, this should be very useful on the higher-specced camera of the 1020. The update also brings low power mode for Bluetooth 4.0, a Glance update for showing images, temperature and pedometer on the lock screen, and some stability fixes.

The Lumia Black update is free to download and should come to other Lumia models in the future.