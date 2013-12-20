  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Lumia Black update is out bringing RAW shooting to the Nokia Lumia 1020

|
  Lumia Black update is out bringing RAW shooting to the Nokia Lumia 1020
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

The eagerly anticipated Lumia Black update is out now for the Nokia Lumia 1020.

The Windows Phone update brings plenty of new features but the most exciting has to be the RAW shooting mode. Users can now take photos in Nokia’s version of RAW which takes a 5-megapixel JPEG and a 16-megapixel DNG. This can be used in after editing as you would with an SLR as the RAW format hasn’t been compressed.

Coupled with the 41-megapixel PureView camera this option should open up the shooting abilities of the smartphone to make it a viable alternative to a full-sized camera.

READ: Nokia Lumia 1020 review

While the Nokia Lumia 1520 already features RAW shooting, this should be very useful on the higher-specced camera of the 1020. The update also brings low power mode for Bluetooth 4.0, a Glance update for showing images, temperature and pedometer on the lock screen, and some stability fixes.

The Lumia Black update is free to download and should come to other Lumia models in the future.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  4. O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix
  5. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  1. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  2. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  3. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  4. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
Comments