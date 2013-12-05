Photographer captures entire wedding with Nokia's Lumia 1020, and it looks good

Celebrity photographer Joe Marie Smallwood captured a wedding in Cabo, Mexico, using only the Nokia Lumia 1020, ditching her professional equipment.

The photos were released in partnership with Nokia, which is hoping to show off the power of the Lumia 1020's camera with the gallery. The camera is the Lumia 1020's main selling point, and if these photos have used no software other than what's available on the smartphone, they are pretty stunning.

The Lumia 1020 features a 41-megapixel sensor, along with Pro Cam and Creative Studio applications. In both apps you can adjust white balance, ISO, retouch certain aspects of a photo, and add other creative options.

“The quality of the photos we took at the Cabo wedding using the Lumia 1020 were crisp with a great depth of colour and totally exceeded our expectations," said Smallwood. "The 41-megapixel sensor is pretty outstanding for a camera phone.”

If you look past the marketing, Nokia's got a real product on its hands here.