  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Photographer captures entire wedding with Nokia's Lumia 1020, and it looks good

|
1/9  
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Celebrity photographer Joe Marie Smallwood captured a wedding in Cabo, Mexico, using only the Nokia Lumia 1020, ditching her professional equipment.

The photos were released in partnership with Nokia, which is hoping to show off the power of the Lumia 1020's camera with the gallery. The camera is the Lumia 1020's main selling point, and if these photos have used no software other than what's available on the smartphone, they are pretty stunning.

The Lumia 1020 features a 41-megapixel sensor, along with Pro Cam and Creative Studio applications. In both apps you can adjust white balance, ISO, retouch certain aspects of a photo, and add other creative options. 

“The quality of the photos we took at the Cabo wedding using the Lumia 1020 were crisp with a great depth of colour and totally exceeded our expectations," said Smallwood. "The 41-megapixel sensor is pretty outstanding for a camera phone.”

If you look past the marketing, Nokia's got a real product on its hands here.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Is this the Samsung Galaxy S10? Leaked image reveals radical new design
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. Honor 10 with AI Camera: How artificial intelligence makes the best dual camera
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 front panel shows up, notch-free
  1. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  2. Oppo's new Find X phone has not one but three pop-up cameras
  3. Leaked Olixar screen protectors confirm notch design for all three 2018 iPhones
  4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium camera sample images show impressive results
  5. New iOS 12 feature will share your location with 911 centers in US
Comments