  Nokia Lumia 1520 delayed until 2 December in the US

Have you read our Nokia Lumia 1520 review and been left with a desire to get one as soon as possible? Today should have been your chance in the US, with a proposed 22 November release date from Nokia. But that’s now been delayed until 2 December.

READ: Nokia Lumia 1520 review

The first Windows Phone phablet was due to hit US shops and pre-order homes on 22 November. This pre-order release has been delayed. But anyone who’s waiting will be given a $25 discount on their next purchase on the Microsoft Store.

The UK release date still hasn’t been announced, but with delays at this early stage it isn’t looking good for a pre-Christmas release of the handset. Especially as the delay is being blamed on overwhelming demand.

While the phone represents a leap forward for Windows Phone, this sort of service - announcing the delay in an email to customers the night before it was supposed to arrive - isn’t going to help.

The message read: “Because of overwhelming demand, your Nokia Lumia 1520 order is delayed in shipping. As soon as your shipping label is printed, we'll send you an email with the tracking information. You can also track your order on our site.”