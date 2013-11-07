  Huawei Ascend W2 comes to Europe, gives Windows Phone fans an option away from Nokia

Huawei, the Chinese manufacturer, is now offering a new Windows Phone handset called the Ascend W2.

While Nokia is heading the way of the quad-core, now that Windows Phone 8.1 supports it, Huawei is sticking with a dual-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon processor for this handset. The handset will also play on the hearts of those that want expression as it comes in several colours including black, blue, yellow and red.

READ: Huawei talks 300Mbps home router, next gen wearables and our 5G future

Carrying on from the Huawei Ascend W1 this handset will appeal to those who want an affordable Windows Phone smartphone. Yet it will offer a 4.3-inch IPS LCD screen at 480 x 800 resolution (217 ppi) that works even when wearing gloves, 720p video recording, and 8GB storage. Of course there's also 7GB of Sky Drive storage included.

“We’re excited to build on our partnership with Huawei to launch another unique handset that will delight customers around the globe,” said Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive vice-president of operating systems group. “Huawei Ascend W2 will offer the consistent, high-quality Windows Phone experience in a colourful new form factor and at a great price.”

The Huawei Ascend W2 TD version became available in China from August and the Huawei Ascend W2 UMTS version began shipping to China from October 2013. Huawei Ascend W2 will become available in Russia and the Netherlands from November, with other markets to follow.

READ: Huawei Ascend W1 pictures and hands-on