  Nokia Lumia 525 pic and specifications leaked in China

Pocket-lint wasn't the only site surprised when Nokia didn't announce an update to its Lumia 520 entry-level Windows Phone 8 smartphone alongside the Lumia 1520, 1320 and 2520 tablet during Nokia World in October. We expected some form of cheaper device with a few updated specifications.

Now it seems that such a phone is coming. We don't know when, but a Chinese website has revealed a picture and full list of specifications of what it claims to be the Nokia Lumia 525.

If true, we doubt the handset will break many budgets. It is claimed to have a 1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM. The display is 4-inches and has an 800 x 480 resolution, with 2D hardened glass and Nokia's super-sensitive touch technology for use even when wearing gloves.

It's only a 3G handset - at least, the Chinese leaked model is - and comes with a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera with 720p 30fps video recording capabilities.

Its dimensions are listed as 119 x 64 x 9.9mm and it weighs 124g. There is 8GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card slot allowing for expansion by up to a further 63GB. It also comes with 7GB of SkyDrive cloud storage.

The battery is a tiddly 1,430mAh.

The most interesting listed feature is that the device will come with the Nokia BH-121 Bluetooth stereo headphones. That's the elusive device that has been called Guru in previous leaks.

Whether we'll see the phone launched this side of Christmas, or ever in the UK, is debatable. But with the Microsoft acquisition imminent, you never know.