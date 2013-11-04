Nokia Lumia 929 breaks cover in clearest leak yet, headed to Verizon

The Nokia Lumia 929 has had a further sighting, ahead of its rumoured November launch. Nokia has had trouble keeping under wraps the Lumia 929, an anticipated Windows Phone 8 smartphone heading to Verizon Wireless to increase Microsoft's US presence. New information courtesy of WPCentral not only shows the device in the most high-quality shots yet, but also give us plenty of specifications to pore over.

According to the publication, the 5-inch Windows Phone 8 handset will be packing a quad-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (no micro SD), 20-megapixel PureView camera at the back with oversampling (16MP + 5MP photos), undefined front-facing camera, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, and Qi wireless charging.

The handset was widely expected to be announced at Nokia's big event in Abu Dhabi in October, but it isn't set to be released until between Thanksgiving at the end of November and early 2014, according to WPCentral. The Lumia 929 will serve as Verizon's flagship Lumia, increasing the Windows Phone presence on a carrier that has traditionally been stuck to the iPhone and Android line.

The body of the Lumia 929 is said to be similar to the Lumia 928, but it with a metal band wrapping the device to increase its sturdiness. There is a headphone jack on top and a micro USB charger at the bottom, a change from the Lumia 928. It will ship in glossy white or matte black, and as you can tell from the photos, plenty of Verizon branding. In reality, the Lumia 929 is just a larger, more powerful version of the Lumia 928.