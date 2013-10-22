Nokia Lumia 1520 uses Apical Assertive Display to ensure outdoors readability

One of the striking features of the Nokia Lumia 1520 is the display. It's big at 6 inches on the diagonal, has a whopping 600 nits brightness, and it crams in a Full HD resolution, but this LCD display is one of the real talking points of this new device from Nokia.

Nokia says Lumia 1520 has "excellent outdoor readability", something it has been pushing for some time on its devices, but for the Lumia 1520, the solution is smarter.

Nokia has teamed up with Apical, using its Assertive Display, and the results are very good. Setting the device down alongside rivals, the difference in reflection off that display is really noticeable. Of course, this was a demo set up by Nokia, so we had no control over the settings on the devices on display, but we're still impressed by what we see.

The aim is to ensure that you can still see all the detail on the display as the conditions change, and Apical's solution goes beyond simply changing the level of the backlighting to suit the immediate environment.

Instead, the Assertive Display technology has been designed to better account for what the human eye will see, and adjusts the colour of each individual pixel, as well as the screen brightness in tandem.

The aim is to ensure optimal viewing conditions with an effective contrast ratio of around 1000:1. Best of all, its integration of the technology into your device can help to save power because it optimises the display conditions. Even with the brightest screen on the market Nokia says it will still be gentle with your battery - thanks to its algorithm smarts.

Apical's Assertive Display is enabled partly through use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset sitting at the heart of the Lumia 1520, which supports the technology.

The result for the Nokia Lumia 1520 is that it's the best-looking display on a Lumia device so far.

