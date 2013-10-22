Nokia Refocus: Adjust focus after shooting, but it's no Lytro

Nokia continues to push its camera solution, with the introduction of Refocus - a forthcoming app as part of the Windows Phone 8 Lumia Black OS update - set to enable focus adjustment after taking a picture.

The new camera option will be arriving on the Lumia 1520 and 1020 camera-centric smartphone devices, and ahead of its launch Pocket-lint got to take a look at the app in action at Nokia World in Abu Dhabi.

Imagine you've snapped a shot out of the window but the focus has opted for the window frame rather than what's outside. With refocus you can drag the focus point across the smartphone's screen and it will refocus to dramatic effect - making the most of the Lumia 1520's 41-megapixel camera and wide f/2.2 aperture.

You're probably thinking Lytro right about now. It's the first thing that entered our minds too, but with Nokia it's done differently. Lytro's tech requires physical depth to function - space that just isn't available in a smartphone.

So how has Nokia done it? There's nothing official on it at the moment, but based on the Refocus site it looks as though it's shooting multiple images in quick succession with different focal depths. The images on this official site are nothing more than stacks of seven images, each with a different point of focus.

Until Nokia says more, that's our best verdict. Cool though it looks - and it is the first smartphone range to offer such an app - that does mean that shots with movement in, and therefore low-light shots, might not be able to benefit from the tech.

More info as and when we have it.