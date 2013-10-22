  Lumia Black: Next Nokia update coming to all WP8 Lumia phones early 2014

Nokia has quietly confirmed that the software features found in the new Lumia 1520 and Lumia 1320 will be rolling out to other Lumia handsets in early 2014.

"Many of the new features and imaging innovations found in the Nokia Lumia 1520 and Nokia Lumia 1320 will be coming to existing Nokia Lumia smartphones running on Windows Phone 8 aligned with the next software update called Lumia Black," Nokia has detailed.

The company goes on to say: "The new update , including the latest Windows Phone update from Microsoft, is expected to begin rolling out in early 2014."

Nokia announced a number of new features at its Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi for Windows Phone including Nokia Video Director, a video editing app, Nokia Beamer a way of sharing content to other screens and Nokia Storyteller a way of automatically integrating your pictures from your phone with HERE location information to create a chronological picture journey on a map.

The new update should also introduce the new Nokia camera app that combines the Smart, Pro and video modes apps from the 1020 into a one single app.

Nokia hasn't detailed what new updates Microsoft will bring to the operating system. With annual trade show Mobile World Congress in February, we suspect the announcement will come then.