Nokia Lumia 1320 announced: 6-inch large screen thrills, but cheaper than 1520

Nokia has announced the Lumia 1320, its second 6-inch phablet device to be launched during Nokia World in Abu Dhabi.

But where the 1520 has a 1080p screen, the Lumia 1320 has a 720p screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and slightly more rounded design. And while the Lumia 1520 has a 20-megapixel camera, to keep the cost down the 1320 has a 5-megapixel snapper (capable of recording 1080p video).

The front-facing camera is 0.3-megapixels for video calling.

It does come with all of the same applications as the 1520 though, including Storyteller, the company's new combination of photo book and Here Maps.

Other specifications include a 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, LTE 4G connectivity for countries that support it, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The phone also comes with 7GB of SkyDrive cloud storage and a microSD card slot allows expansion by up to a further 64GB.

Dimensions are 164.5 x 85.9 x 9.79mm and it weighs 220g.

The battery is 3,400mAh.

It comes in orange, yellow, black and white and will cost approximately $339 (£210) SIM-free. It will initially come out in China and Vietnam in early 2014, followed by other Asian markets, India and then Europe. We're still waiting for UK pricing and exact release details.