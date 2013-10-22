Nokia officially announces 6-inch Lumia 1520 phablet: Massive, colourful and superfast

After many rumours and leaks, the Nokia Lumia 1520 is now official. Announced during Nokia World in Abu Dhabi, the new handset is Nokia's largest Windows Phone handset yet. It has a 6-inch Full HD screen and is big and bold. And it packs a punch in its bowels too.

Inside, the Lumia 1520 sports a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 20-megapixel PureView camera with optical image stabilisation and Zeiss optics. It's basically capable of rubbing shoulders with other flagship smartphones out there in terms of sheer oomph.

There is 32GB of storage available in the device, with 7GB of SkyDrive cloud storage as well and a microSD card slot allows for expansion by up a further 64GB.

It is a 4G handset for regions who offer such a thing and the second, front-facing camera is 1.2-megapixels for HD video calling. NFC and Bluetooth 4.0 LE is on board for contactless payments and hook up to a smartwatch - for example - respectively. And the battery is 3,400mAh with built-in Qi compatible wireless charging.

One of the other big features Nokia is highlighting is that it comes with four microphones for the company's proprietary Rich Recording facility. It also has Wideband voice and multi-microphone noise reduction for calls.

Measurements are 162.8 x 85.4 x 8.7mm and it weighs 209g.

It will be available in red, white, black or yellow. That's a whole lot of colour to be waving about. Brightens a day for sure. And the black version is made from recycled polycarbonate.

That extra screen size isn't enhanced just for video and gaming, but because of the massive footprint, it can sport more Windows Phone 8 tiles than any of Nokia's other smartphones. If you like to have many activities on your home screen, now you can.

In terms of software, new to the 1520 is Storyteller. Not only does it add a stack of fun features for photos, but it combines with Nokia's own HERE Maps and places pictures and video on to the map in the locations where they were taken.

The HERE Maps database also illustrates points of interest, which you might want to visit to take more photos or videos. User reviews and photos will also appear at those POIs on the map from within Storyteller.

It will be available for around $749 (£464) SIM-free and will be coming to the US this quarter and then rolled out to UK and Europe afterwards.