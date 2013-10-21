  Another Nokia phablet: Lumia 1320 leaks for the mid-range

Another alleged Nokia handset/phablet has leaked, this time with the name Lumia 1320. It comes courtesy of evleaks, ahead of Nokia's autumn media event to debut six handsets.

Details of the Lumia 1320 first hit earlier this month, codenamed Batman, when The Verge claimed the handset will be the top low-end Windows Phone handset available on the market. That makes sense, because if evleaks' photo is to be believed (which it probably should be), the Lumia 1320 looks like an upsized Lumia 625.

The specific size of the handset is unknown, but it looks to be in the 5 to 6-inch range. The Lumia 1320 is believed to include a 5-megapixel rear-camera and a VGA camera on the front. Even with its low megapixel count, The Verge says the handset will ship with the company's new Nokia Camera app that combines the Pro and Smart Cam features of its existing apps.

Nokia is expected to debut the Lumia 1320 alongside a high-end Lumia 1520 phablet on Tuesday during the company's media event. Nokia will also join the tablet space, with the unveil of its Lumia 2520. Pocket-lint will be live from Abu Dhabi to bring you the latest from soon to be Microsoft-owned Nokia.