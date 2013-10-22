  We've arrived in Abu Dhabi for the 22 October Nokia event - no Lumia 1520 in sight, yet

The sun-scorched shores of Abu Dhabi have welcomed us to what could be the hottest event of the year for Nokia, literally and figuratively. In fact it could be Nokia going out with a bang ahead of the new owner, Microsoft, taking the helm. As you can see from the picture the hotels here are cutting edge - perhaps the reason Nokia chose this place to show off its most futuristic kit to date.

Although the event's contents is still a secret, if you judge by leaks which have speeded up in the last few days we can expect to see the Nokia Lumia 1520, previously known as Bandit. We may also see Nokia's first tablet get its debut.

On the Lumia 1520 we're expecting a 6-inch, 1080p screen, Snapdragon 800 quad-core innards, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 20-megapixel PureView snapper. The OS that it's running will be part of the reason Windows Phone gets a sudden leap forward in device specs. The new OS should handle quad-core processors, at last, as well as larger hi-res screens, allow for six tiles in a line on the Start screen, offer upgraded Driving, and better live Hubs and multi-tasking. This all falls in line with support for a tablet too - although rumours have been sparse on this front.

There's also word of a few Asha OS handsets appearing and some Bluetooth accessories, like the Guru Music device. But little is known about these - Nokia has to keep some secrets for the big day.

We'll be braving the desert sand storms to bring you all the revelations from the event live from 8am BST on Tuesday 22 October, so keep your eyes on our Nokia hub!