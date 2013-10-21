  Nokia teaser suggests at least one surprise during Nokia World is in the offing: Small, big, bigger

Nokia UK has posted an interesting teaser advert under its Twitter account that suggests we may see a device during its Abu Dhabi Nokia World launch event tomorrow that we were not expecting.

The post, by @nokia_uk, shows a picture of three differently sized suitcases saying "We've packed for Nokia World" and the text in the tweet gives a further clue: "Small, big, bigger," it says, with a winking smiley. There must be something in it if there's a winking smiley. It's the rules.

We're pretty sure that one of the devices to be launched tomorrow morning (UK time) will be the Nokia Lumia 1520 phablet - a Windows Phone 8 smartphone with a suspected 6-inch Full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 20-megapixel camera but one of the other two devices? Is the 1520 the "big" or the "bigger"? Or could we be about to see a much-rumoured but not really expected Nokia Windows 8 tablet too?

Read: Nokia Lumia 1520 alleged specs leak: Snapdragon 800 processor, 1080p, 20MP camera

Even the "small" device is intriguing. Some will say that applies to the Asha handset or handsets that are expected to be unveiled, but we'll take a punt on a possible Nokia Lumia 525 entry-level phone. Why not? There's been a "5" upgrade to most others in the company's range.

We shall find out for sure early tomorrow. Join Pocket-lint from 8am UK time 22 October for the beginning of a day full of new devices and hot tech news.