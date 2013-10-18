Nokia Lumia 1520: Rumours, release date and everything you need to know

There have been many stories in recent weeks suggesting Nokia is working on its first Lumia phablet. Called the Nokia Lumia 1520, this device has surfaced comparison photos, press shots and even full spec leaks.

The Nokia Lumia 1520's existence has all but been confirmed, though Nokia has not announced anything official (despite the device having received certification by China’s TECC and the US FCC). Nokia has revealed however that it will hold an event on 22 October at Nokia World in Abu Dhabi, where it is expected to unveil the phablet next to five other devices.

Pocket-lint has therefore assembled all the rumours, speculation and everything you need to know below. Read on to get all the details, and don't forget to check out the gallery below of all the leaked images.

Piggy-backing off the trend of personalisation and colours, the Nokia Lumia 1520 will likely debut in multiple shades. Notable tipster @evleaks has pointed to black, white and yellow - and other leaks have suggested cyan and red are coming too.

The Nokia Lumia 1520 is rumoured to be a phablet with a 6-inch 1080p display, much like a Samsung Galaxy Note 3. Do you want to know just how massive a 6-inch display appears when held next to your ear? Just check out Pocket-lint's recent look at the size of phablets today.

Other tidbits about the Nokia Lumia 1520's display include an AMOLED PureMotion HD screen with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and 367 ppi.

It's worth mentioning that Microsoft announced the Windows Phone 8 GDR3 update recently, as well as the addition of a third column of Live Tiles on the Start screen. The third column will only be available for Windows Phone devices packing a display of full HD resolution. GSMArena has said the the GDR3 update, some UI changes and the third column of Live Tiles will land for the Nokia Lumia 1520.

The Nokia Lumia 1520 will reportedly boast a 2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, as well as a Snapdragon 800 chipset. That last bit is according to a tweet by Qualcomm itself. The phablet will also have 32GB and 64GB internal memory variants with Micro SD card expansion, as claimed by @evleaks.

Given that Microsoft has entered a deal to buy Nokia's mobile arm, and that the Nokia Lumia 1520 is in fact a Lumia device, this phablet will run the latest version of Windows Phone 8. Also, based on GSMArena's report mentioned earlier, the Nokia Lumia 1520 will likely come with the new GDR3 update out of the box. The update offers support for full HD screen resolution and the usage of a quad-core processor.

Nokia is really uping the ante in terms of cameras - just look at its Nokia Lumia 1020. The Nokia Lumia 1520 will supposedly pack an impressive 20.7 MP PureView camera with Zeiss Optics, as well as improved Panorama and OIS.

The Verge even published photos taken from the Nokia Lumia 1520 last month, noting the phablet snapped at a 5-megapixel and 16-megapixel resolution simultaneously.

The Nokia Lumia 1520 might not have a 41 MP sensor like the Nokia Lumia 1020, but it's important to remember that sensors also rely on software for performance. The play between sensors and software can drastically affect settings and things like low light conditions, for instance.

My Nokia Blog - citing a leaked specification list - reported the Nokia Lumia 1520 will sport a 3,400 mAh battery and a inbuilt Qi wireless charging. Some news outlets have noted however that availability of wireless charging may vary by regions.

Expect an off-contract cost of $699.99, according to PhoneDog. There's no official information on how much AT&T will charge for the phablet on contract, but with contract-free price of $700, a two-year-agreement price of $299.99 seems likely.

The Nokia Lumia 1520 will become official on 22 October at Nokia World in Abu Dhabi.

Nokia has already teased a Glance Screen screenshot on Twitter. It's for the new Glance Background beta that'll let users set specific backgrounds for while the screen is off. Phonearena wondered if the time on the screenshot (15:20) hints at the exact time Nokia will unveil its first tablet.

WPCentral has reported the AT&T exclusive for the Nokia Lumia 1520 will begin in the second week of November (possibly 8 November), with global availability starting in early December.