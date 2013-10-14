  New Windows Phone 8 update all but confirms Nokia Lumia 1520

Microsoft has all but confirmed that Nokia will launch a phablet device on 22 October.

In a software update to Windows Phone 8, Microsoft has included support for bigger screen devices with 5 and 6-inch touchscreen.

That will no doubt come in handy when Nokia launches the Lumia 1520 at the end of October - it's a rumoured phablet device.

"The larger, 1080p HD displays on these devices will make Windows Phone even more personal - for example by sporting jumbo-sized Start screens with room for six Live Tiles across instead of four," adds Microsoft in an official blog post detailing the new software feature.

According to Microsoft: "A bigger Start screen means the ability to pin even more of the people, info and apps that matter to you."

Built-in apps and Hubs such as email, Photos, People and Music and Videos will also be carefully scaled to take full advantage of the additional space on 6-inch screens.

The Nokia Lumia 1520 is rumoured to sport a 6-in 1080 x 1920 display, and come with Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard, microSD, a 20MP snapper and quad microphones.

Pocket-lint will be at the launch event in Abu Dhabi bringing you all the latest news as it happens.