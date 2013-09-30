  Nokia Lumia 929 launching on Verizon in early November with 5-inch display

Verizon will expand its Windows Phone line past the Lumia 928, with the launch of a new handset.

The carrier and Nokia have paired up to launch the Lumia 929, a 5-inch handset WP Central says will launch in early November - perhaps 6 November specifically. Twitter account Evleaks first posted a press photo of the Lumia 929 for Verizon earlier this month, creating excitement among the Windows Phone crowd.

Not much is known about the specifics of the Lumia 929, but it should launch alongside the Lumia 1520 phablet slated for AT&T. The Lumia 929 is said to be a bit more conservative however, packing a 5-inch display instead of the larger 6-inch display the Lumia 1520 will include.

The Lumia 929 will be one of the first Windows Phone handsets to pack a 1080p display. This is made possible by the Windows Phone GDR2 update that brings more hardware functionality. A 20-megapixel camera and PureView branding have leaked for the Lumia 929, cased in both a white and black body - the colours WP Central says will be made available.

Six devices are slated for announcement at Nokia World in Abu Dhabi at the end of October. Past the Lumia 929 and Lumia 1520, we suspect a Nokia Lumia 2520 tablet and Asha handsets looking to expand and refresh Nokia's lower-end devices.

The Nokia Lumia 929 recently passed through the FCC in the US in late August, so more information should definitely be in the pipeline. Keep an eye on our Nokia hub for the latest.