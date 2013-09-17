Nokia Lumia 1520 event to be end of October, not middle

Nokia will hold a press conference at the end of October, not the middle of the month as previously reported, sources have confirmed to Pocket-lint.

Pocket-lint has learnt that the October event, which many originally expected to be held at the end of September, will be confirmed by the Finnish company later today and will be held some time during the week commencing 21 October.

We also understand that the event will not be held in the US, with the company opting to spread its love in a different city, following the launch of the Lumia 1020 in New York in July.

Rumours suggest that the event will be used to launch the Lumia 1520, a 6-inch phablet with a huge battery running Windows Phone 8.

The phone is expected to then be available in stores in November following the October launch.