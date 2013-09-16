  Nokia 108 camera phone lives for 31 days on a charge and costs less than an iPhone case

Nokia has just revealed its 108 and 108 Dual SIM budget handsets that redefine the word budget. This camera phone is aimed at people in emerging markets who don't need 3G but could make use of a camera and amazing battery life.

The Nokia 108 might be cheap but it can still manage a lot, considering it costs less than a slab of dead cow in many restaurants: $29 (£18).

The camera is a basic VGA snapper whose photos can be viewed on the 1.8-inch colour screen and shared using Nokia's Slam sharing service. It also packs in Bluetooth for those posers with a headset who don't want to take this thing out of their pocket in public. Plus you get an FM radio, MP3 player and microSD support (up to 32GB). But we love the battery with 31 days on a charge on the 108 and 25 days on the 108 Dual SIM version.

The handsets come in white, black, cyan, yellow and red and will be available towards the back end of this year. But don't expect it to come to the UK as executive vice-president Timo Toikkanen points out this is aimed at, "those for whom mobile phone ownership was previously out of reach".