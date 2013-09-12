O2 nabs Nokia Lumia 1020 64GB exclusive

Nokia has announced that O2 will be stocking a 64GB version of the Nokia Lumia 1020 when it goes on sale in the UK.

The phone gets its UK debut following a US launch earlier in the year. The news means that Telefonica customers will get up to double the storage space than users on other networks.

That's likely to come in very handy when it comes to saving all those 41-megapixel photographs. The 64GB version will be able to store more than 3,000 photos and 6 hours of video.

The phone will be available free if you sign up to £37 a month on a two-year contract.

The Nokia Lumia 1020 will be available to pre-order from Thursday 12 September and consumers can take advantage of an exclusive "pre-order offer" which includes free Nokia Camera Grip, wireless charging back cover, wireless charging plate and tripod worth £150 with every device.

The Nokia Lumia 1020 will be available in store from 25 September on all major retailers and network operators including, 3, O2, Vodafone, EE, Phones4U & Carphone Warehouse.