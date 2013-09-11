  Windows Phone world gets larger: Nokia tipped to announce 6-inch Lumia 1520 on 26 September

Nokia will announce the first Windows Phone phablet on 26 September, according to leakster EvLeaks.

The Lumia 1520 is said to pack a lightweight design, with a hefty 6-inch 1080p display glaring right into your eyeballs. Pocket-lint's own sources have corroborated with the 26 September launch date. Nokia will have the largest Windows Phone on its hands by the end of the month.

Past reports have noted the Lumia 1520 will feature a 2GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 6-inch 1080p display, 32GB of storage, and an SD slot. EvLeaks previously leaked a press shot of the Lumia 1520 showing software changes on the home screen of the device.

The Windows Phone market has stayed away from larger screens because of the lack of software support. However, that's all set to change with Windows Phone 8's new GDR3 software bringing support for 1080p screens and several software enhancements. It sounds like the Lumia 1520 will be the first smartphone to ship with the new update - because it will have to if it wants to run Windows Phone 8.

According to past leaks, GDR3 will bring a new Driving Mode that will disable key phone features when paired with your car's bluetooth, a Rotation lock, and improved multitasking. A home screen revamp will also be in-place, as previously shown.

Nokia has yet to confirm the 26 September launch date or a subsequent release date for the Lumia 1520, but we'll keep a close eye for when it does. In the mean time, check out the Lumia 1520 towering over a Sony Xperia handset.