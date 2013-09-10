Nokia Lumia 1020 with its 41-megapixel camera to go on sale 12 September
Like a paparazzi photographer hiding in a bush Nokia's 41-megapixel Lumia 1020 has just jumped out ready to go on sale in two days' time. Apple party crasher much?
The Nokia UK Twitter page just posted a message saying, "#Lumia1020 + UK = this Thursday". Simple but pretty clear. No word on pricing at this stage for those looking to buy offline but we'll let you know as soon as we do.
With the Nokia Lumia 1520 on the horizon packing a new UI to suit its 6-inch frame, even the 1020 might seem dated soon. At this stage it's unclear if it will pack in that 41-megapixel camera, but if it does, that's going to be one hell of a handset - especially with the super-fast Snapdragon 800 processor on board.
So will you be angling for the new iPhone 5S, holding out for the rumoured Lumia 1520 or does the Lumia 1020's 41-megapixel camera, 4.5in display, and 2GB RAM with Windows Phone appeal?
