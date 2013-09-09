  Nokia's 6-inch Lumia 1520 shown towering over a Sony Xperia

The press shot of the Nokia Lumia 1520 leaked last week just didn't do the 6-inch handset justice in the size department. Luckily, The Verge has obtained a gallery of images showing how massive the Lumia 1520, the first Windows Phone phablet, really is.

In one of the shots, the leakster compares the Lumia 1520 next to a Sony Xperia smartphone. The massiveness of the 6-inch screen is shown, and surprisingly, not much bezel or thickness is found on Nokia's device - unlike past Lumia smartphones.

The Verge's source says the Lumia 1520 will include 2GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 6-inch 1080p display, 32GB of storage, and an SD slot.

The rear of the Nokia device shows the camera lens, which looks close in design to the Lumia 925. Right now we're stuck to speculate about its resolution, but we wouldn't be surprised if it had the same camera array in place.

Of course, the smartphone will have to ship with Windows Phone 8 GDR3. The software will not only bring the first support for 1080p screens, but also several software enhancements. According to past leaks, you'll find a new Driving Mode that will disable key phone features when paired with your car's bluetooth, a Rotation lock, and improved multitasking. A home screen revamp will also be in-place, as previously shown.

Nokia is rumoured to launch the Lumia 1520 in the coming weeks. Keep it locked to our Nokia hub for the latest.