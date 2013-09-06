  Nokia Lumia 1520 product shot surfaces, claims 2013 phablet launch date

A product shot purporting to display the Nokia Lumia 1520 has been leaked online, making the launch of Nokia's 6-inch phablet look a little more likely.

The leak, via Twitter, of the new Nokia device comes courtesy of @evleaks, who has a strong record of reliable leaking.

There are a few interesting details that can be picked out from the press shot. First, it very much reflects the design of other Nokia Lumia devices, matching the 1520 photo that was revealed at the end of August.

It's rumoured to have a 6-inch 1080p display, which would certainly pack a punch; there's plenty of space for icons on the display, although at first glance it seems a little cluttered. Hopefully Windows Phone will be able to have live tiles that make better use of the space on offer.

The rear of the Nokia device shows the camera lens, which looks close in design to the Lumia 925. We wouldn't be surprised if it had the same camera array in place.

Evleaks puts a 2013 date on it, so we may well see the launch of a larger Nokia device this year. If so, if it brings that 1080p display with it, it could pave the way for higher-resolution Windows Phone devices in the future.

Of course there's no official word from Nokia, so don't take this as gold right yet.