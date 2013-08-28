  Nokia 515 offers premium design with keymat, 5MP camera and 3.5G - for 115 euro in September

Nokia on has today introduced a more classic-looking handset with a premium design to its recent onslaught of smartphones, and it's called the Nokia 515.

Starting with hardware, the 515 features the slogan "simply elegant" - and for good reason. The phone might simply look like a souped-up dumb phone, but it has quite the svelte construction. The unibody features anodised, sandblasted aluminium, and the display is Gorilla Glass 2. As for that keymat, it's polycarbonate. Fancy. And everything fits into a 11mm-thin form factor.

Moving on to the specs, there’s a 5-megapixel camera on the back with an LED Flash. It also supports 3.5G HSDPA connectivity and HD voice for clearer audio. Not much else is known in this arena, but Nokia promises the camera comes with smart features like voice-guided self-portraits, sequential shots and wide-angle panoramas. People can even share gallery images and contact cards with Bluetooth-enabled Windows 8 and Android phones via Nokia's Slam and Transfer app, respectively.

The Nokia 515 will launch in black and white colour options and in two variants (single and dual SIM). It'll start to roll out globally in September, starting in Russia, Germany, Switzerland and Poland for 115 euro (£98). At that price point, this would make a great handset for people who easily lose or damage their phones (aka children or construction workers).

Check out the promo video below for a closer look.