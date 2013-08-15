Nokia Lumia Amber update begins roll-out, Smart Camera, Glance Screen and more incoming

Nokia has confirmed that the Nokia Lumia Amber update has started to roll out to devices, meaning there's a stack of new features coming to your Nokia Windows Phone 8 handset.

The Nokia Lumia Amber update was first announced at the launch of the Lumia 925, which incorporates the features that Amber brings with it. Amber brings a range of updates that Microsoft is pushing for Windows Phone, along with the additions that make Nokia's devices that more compelling.

The update will apply to the Lumia 920 and Lumia 820 initially, as well as the 521, 810 and 928 variants in the US. It will also be coming to the Lumia 520, 620, 720. Nokia says that everyone should be updated by the end of September.

Detailing the content of the update, Nokia tells us that it brings better image processing to the Lumia 920, with ISO controls from 800 to 3200 for more low light shooting.

The update will also give access to the Nokia Smart Camera app from the Store, so you can download it and use many of the funky camera features that have thus far been limited to the Lumia 925 and Lumia 1020. You'll get Best Shot, Action Shot, Motion Focus and so on, however the performance of some of these features will be limited by your device hardware.

Then you get the Glance Screen, so you can get the time on your standby screen which is really handy, although the Lumia 520 and brand new 625 won't get the feature, Nokia says, because the screen memory is too low. There's a range of other tweaks that will come to your Windows Phone 8 devices too, like Here Maps updates, double tap to wake your display, flips to silence and so on.

Nokia has previously said that the Amber update would activate the FM radio in devices that had the hardware on-board, and as we understand it, that's all Lumia handsets except 620.

The Nokia Lumia Amber update will be rolling out by region, phone and network/carrier, so you may have to wait a little while, but feel free to drop a note in the comments to let us know if you get it!