  Nokia tipped to release quad-core, 1080p packing phablet this year

Nokia has plans to launch a "phablet' (aka a comically larger handset) by the end of the year, reports My Nokia Blog. According to the publication, we can expect CEO Stephen Elop and Co to include a quad-core processor and 1080p screen on the handset, ushering in a new era of Windows Phone devices.

Why aren't high-powered devices like the one rumoured today on the market yet? It all comes down to the Windows Phone software not supporting a 1080p screen and faster processor. However, that is all destined to change as the GDR3 update coming soon to the Windows Phone platform will enable the higher-end hardware features. There's no word on screen size for Nokia's large handset, though it is more than likely bigger than 5-inches.

Nokia is rumoured to be holding a press event on 26 September, with word that a tablet and phablet may be on the docket for announcement. At the Zoom Reinvented event earlier this year, Elop mentioned another Nokia event on the calendar for this year, making September sound likely, though it's not clear how fast Microsoft will get the GDR3 update out.

In early 2012, Elop said dual-core and quad-core processors were just a waste of battery in mobile phones and that, to the consumers, they aren’t all that useful. His opinion must have changed as the market advances.