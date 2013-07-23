Nokia Lumia 625 official, 4.7-inch screen makes it the largest Lumia yet

It's official, the Nokia Lumia 625 has been announced. It's a large-screen budget Windows Phone 8 device to complement Nokia's fast growing range of Lumia smartphones.

The Lumia 625 will sit almost at the bottom of the pile when it comes to internal specs, but will be the largest Lumia to date in terms of screen size. It has a 4.7-inch Gorilla Glass 2 800 x 480 IPS LCD display.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Nokia's high-profile launch of its Lumia 1020 41-megapixel camera phone in New York at the beginning of July. However, that was a flagship device, while the 625 is very much mid-range.

It packs a 1.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 dual-core processor and 512MB RAM, as well as a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and VGA front-facing camera. As you might expect, the handset runs Windows Phone 8 with the usual array of dedicated apps from Nokia. Inside, you get 8GB of storage, with 7GB of SkyDrive cloud storage for free. There's also a microSD card slot for expansion by up to 64GB.

There is an LTE 4G variant with support for a number of bandwidths. And the phone also offers Bluetooth 4.0 LE - the latest version of Bluetooth and the one that plays nice with smartwatches and other low-power gadgets.

It will be powered by a 2,000 mAh battery that promises over 15 hours of battery life.

Despite its larger size, the Lumia 625 weighs 158g, one gram less than the Lumia 1020 making it fairly light compared to other devices on the market from Nokia and others.

The Lumia 625 will come in a range of colours similar to the Nokia Lumia 620 and the rest of the playful Lumia range. Those colours include orange, green, yellow, white and black.