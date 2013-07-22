  Nokia's design head talks about future of Lumia devices: more metal, compact bodies yet bigger displays

Nokia's design head opened up recently about the future of Lumia devices, hinting that Nokia will continue to develop products with metal casings, thinner form factors, smaller components and bigger screen sizes.

According to the official Vodafone UK blog, Stefan Pannenbecker wasn't willing to talk specifics about what's in store but didn't mind leaving a trail of clues. Speaking first about the Lumia 925, the Nokia executive said every preceding Lumia had featured a unibody slab of bright polycarbonate. But in the future consumers can expect to see more devices that are metal.

"We’re not in a position where, because we’ve done a metal product, they’re all going to be metal from now on," the executive explained. "But we see that metal is a really nice asset."

From there, Pannenbecker talked about how the Lumia 925 packed a sterling PureView imaging hardware into a slender frame and that Nokia's intent for devices is miniaturisation with a compact design.

"We’re going to continue the design approach that we have, and evolve that," he added, although Pannenbecker noted that he also prefers big products with big screen sizes.

"Personally? I like a product like the 925 which is big, but that I can still use with one hand. At Nokia we like to give people some choice as to how they want to use the product.”

There's a lot of research that goes into deciding the best screen size, according to Pannenbecker. Still, whatever large screen sizes Nokia has up its sleeve, the executive said Nokia would try to minimise the footprint of the product by "optimising the way we build the screen and the frame around it".