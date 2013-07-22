Nokia Glance coming to all Lumia phones

Nokia has confirmed that it will be bringing its Glance feature, as included on the latest Nokia Lumia handsets (except the Lumia 520) to the entire Windows Phone 8 Lumia range.

The Glance mode gives users a clock screensaver that saves you having to turn on the phone simply to check the time.

Nokia has previously told Pocket-lint that internal research shows that turning on and off the phone, merely to check the time is one of the biggest battery drainers on a day-to day-basis.

Detailing the new feature in a FAQ on the company's website, Nokia says customers wanting the new feature will have to wait for the Nokia Lumia Amber update.

"You need to wait for a Nokia Lumia Amber update, it will become available to the existing Nokia Lumia range on Windows Phone 8 as an over-the-air update. Once you have Lumia Amber update, you will receive a notification in Store about Display+touch app update and then you need accept it. You can control the Nokia Glance screen from a pane in the Display+touch section of the Settings menu."

The Amber update is expected in the coming weeks.

The only phone to miss out on the new feature is the popular Lumia 520, with Nokia citing "hardware restrictions" as the reason the budget handset misses out.

The phones that will be getting the update are the Lumia 620, 720, 810, 820, 822, 920, and the 928. The 925 and soon to be released Lumia 1020 already come with the feature.

Nokia's Amber update is expected to roll out to other Lumia devices later this summer.

Thanks Jon.