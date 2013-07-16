  1. Home
Nokia Lumia 1020 US pre-order opens, still no word on UK release date

AT&T has opened its doors to pre-orders of the Nokia Lumia 1020 in the US. But the UK is still holding its breath as to when we might see the 21-megapixel phone make its way to these shores.

Listing the regular price without contract at $659.99 (£438), AT&T is the exclusive carrier in the States and is offering the phone on a two-year contract for $299.99. All three colours of the 32GB model - black, white and yellow - are available to pre-order.

The price was already known because it was revealed alongside a US street date of 25 July during Nokia's press event in New York City last week. At the time, UK availability was simply referred to as "coming this quarter".

AT&T's pre-orders are believed to be shipping on 23 July in order to arrive in customers' hands by the American release date. Pocket-lint will keep you up to date on UK networks' plans for pre-registration or any pre-order pages that appear.

