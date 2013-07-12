Nokia looks to the camera to help it stand out as it waits for app issue to go away

It's 3pm, we've been at the Nokia press launch since 10am, and it's the first time someone has mentioned that the new flagship Nokia Lumia device, the Lumia 1020, can be used as a phone.

It epitomises the modern day smartphone launch as companies battle to stand out against the competition.

Nokia has chosen the Windows Phone operating system and can't simply use the same arguments as Apple and Samsung when it comes to apps. That has forced the company, rightly or wrongly, to to be creative when it comes to selling its mobile devices.

Of course, for us, the consumer, that's really only a good thing. Nokia continues to innovate on what it delivers within the core package.

In the case of the Lumia 1020, the camera and the accompanying camera app are head and shoulders above anything else on the market.

It is not only the technical prowess of the camera and what it is capable of, but the software too. The concentric circle radial approach in the Camera Pro app makes changing settings easy, and the instant feedback to help you see what effect changing the setting will have on your picture is very intuitive too.

We all like taking photos and this will empower those who are interested in the practice to take better ones. Will it appeal to the mass market? That's still an important question, but talking to executives at the launch event it's clear that the Lumia 1020 isn't necessarily about selling vast quantities of phones, but about showing the world that Nokia still has the smarts for innovation.

It's a statement that says we've got some cool tech, we've let you get your hands on it, and if this isn't completely for you, we've now got a family of devices you can choose from.

That family is quickly growing with both Stephen Elop, Nokia's CEO, and Jo Harlow, the head of devices, telling the crowd and Pocket-lint that there are plenty more devices still to come from Nokia this year.

Nokia is doing everything it can to create devices that are exciting. The general mood at the event was positive, and the bright yellow phone at the centre of it all certainly helped to bring a smile to people's faces.

As we always find ourselves saying with a Nokia phone, this is the best Nokia handset we've seen to date. From our brief play with the camera elements, it's going to be hard to beat. But, as a complete package that message isn't so simple.

The app dilemma is still the elephant in the room and while there is more positive news coming out of Microsoft about supported applications - the event saw confirmation of Flipboard, Vine and Path - there is still a long way to go before the playing field has been levelled.

But Nokia, like HTC, is doing all it can and more in what is such a competitive market. And hopefully, with each passing month the app debate goes away a little bit more, because once that issue has been resolved, there is very little for you to whinge about. That can only mean good things for Nokia in the future.