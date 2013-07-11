Nokia: Device launch pace will get faster

Jo Harlow, head of devices at Nokia, has told Pocket-lint that it has plenty more innovation and products to come in the near future, as the company continues to grow and refresh its Lumia product portfolio.

"We've completed a portfolio that crosses price points. Now we get into a regular pace of replacing those products with new products, and to where you use pricing to have a wider portfolio," Harlow confirmed to Pocket-lint in a behind-closed-doors briefing at the launch of its latest flagship device, the Nokia Lumia 1020.

The Lumia 1020 is the latest Nokia device and sits at the top of the Lumia family, although isn't tasked with replacing any of the phones that Nokia has launched before it.

"It's the natural life cycle of products," said Harlow. "That's where we are now. I would still say our pace will be faster than it has been in the past. That's one of the things we've worked on very hard internally, to be able to productise devices faster and to bring more innovation to the devices that we have."

In the last year to 18 months Nokia has already refreshed or introduced several of its phones. The Lumia family now includes the 520, 620, 720, 820, 920, 925, 928 and 1020.

Harlow is of course keeping quiet on what those new devices would be, but struggled to answer our direct questions on Nokia's involvement with Pelican Imaging.

What Harlow did confirm is that publicly her new phone would be the new Lumia 1020, but that privately she would continue to use devices the company was still to announce.

"I'll be using this one in public," Harlow tells us picking up a Lumia 1020. "But I'll be using the next one's in private."

The Nokia Lumia 1020 has been promised for the UK within the next three months, but whether we'll have seen yet more launches from Nokia before then is still to be confirmed. But judging on the comments made by Harlow, it looks like we can expect yet more Nokia phones before the year is out.